Another Student Detained for Circulating Morphed Picture of Geography Paper

The Assam Police has detained another student for questioning in connection to the circulation of a morphed picture of Geography question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The student whose identity has not been disclosed has been detained on the basis of Masoom Ali’s statement. As per sources, the student hails from Sivasagar district.

On the other hand, the police informed that seven other students suspected to be involved in the Geography paper leak case will be taken into their custody soon.

Reportedly, Masoom Ali had received the fake Geography question paper in a group named ‘Protest for HSLC Sivasagar’ on Friday. He then created another group and circulated the fake question paper in it.

Notably, Masoom Ali, the conspirator behind the circulation of a morphed picture of Geography question paper was apprehended by Assam Police on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier today, Ali had shared the morphed picture on Whatsapp, that later spread like wildfire on social media, just ahead of the exam to be held on March 20.

However, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) clarified that the latest leak is fake and the paper is from 2021.

It was believed that it was the work of some miscreant with an aim to disrupt the ongoing investigation over the recent paper leak incidents.

Meanwhile, state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted two images, the original 2021 question paper of Geography along with the morphed up picture. He also instructed the concerned authority to file an FIR in this regard.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on March 18. However, during the interrogation, one of the suspects who was arrested for his role in leaking the General Science question paper earlier, confessed to authorities about leaking the Assamese language paper as well.

This prompted Assam CM Sarma to direct SEBA to reschedule the exams. And now, SEBA announced a fresh date for all MIL/ English (IL) subjects to be held on April 1.