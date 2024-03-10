Anti-CAA Protests Intensify in Assam as Hunger Strikes Sweep State

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests have ignited fervor across the state of Assam, as demonstrations unfold in multiple cities and districts.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a hunger strike at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati city on Sunday starting from 6 am, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This 12-hour hunger strike organized by the Kamrup District Unit Students’ Union, has garnered support from 30 national organizations.
In Bilasipara, a 12-hour hunger strike is underway against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act. The protest was held in front of the Bilasipara sub-divisional AASU office. Despite this, if the central and state governments don’t abolish the CAA, the agitators have issued threats of mass self-immolation.
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue in Golaghat. The Golaghat District Students' Union, along with 30 tribal organizations, is holding a 12-hour hunger strike near the district students' union office, reaffirming their demand for the repeal of the controversial act.
In Nalbari, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 tribal organizations have once again raised their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Through a hunger strike program, they demand its repeal, expressing their resolute stance against the act. Leaders and activists of Nalbari District Students Union have gathered in front of Nalbari Natya Mandir to protest.
The All Charaideo District Students Union in Sonari staged a 12-hour hunger strike, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students are participating in the hunger strike, emphasizing the discriminatory nature of the act. They assert that if the undemocratic law is not scrapped immediately, the agitation will persist.