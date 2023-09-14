Anti-Drug Operation in Assam Seizes Rs 1.5 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets; Two Apprehended

In a proactive anti-drug operation at Badarpur in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday, the police seized a substantial quantity of intoxicating Yaba tablets with an estimated value of Rs 1.5 crore.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of 20 soap cases filled with these illicit tablets from a Maruti vehicle with Mizoram registration.
The vehicle was intercepted during its entry into Patharkandi in Karimganj. The police apprehended both the vehicle's driver, identified as Sanjay Suklabaidya, and the alleged supplier, Kamrul Islam, in connection with this significant drug bust.
Both individuals hail from Patharkandi in Karimganj. The operation was led by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Parth Pratim Das.