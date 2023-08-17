APCC Alleges Irregularities in CM’s Latest Job Appointments, Demands White Paper

Bedabrata Borah, Vice Chairman, Media Department, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday strongly condemned and questioned the role of the Chief Minister on his oft-repeated comment on Zero tolerance after the comment of former BJP President and Senior Leader Siddhartha Bhattacharya before the media, of late.
Borah during a press meeting held in Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati today further stated that the Chief Minister has lost all moral grounds on zero tolerance for corruption.
“All the misadventures of BJP rules are coming out to the fore and now it's time for the CM to prove himself innocent, but understand that there will be engulfing smoke for all the towering inferno around him. The former BJP President who wholeheartedly welcomed the present CM to the party fold a few years back now helplessly writing to his present President on various videos being viral with his name in them. What else can be more unfortunate than this?” Borah commented sarcastically.
He claimed that time is now being changed, thus, people are no more willing to take CM on his false promises.
“Now everyone from Sadia to Dhubri is questioning the CM. The CM has failed to keep his election promises of one lakh jobs. Various viral videos and audio tapes around now on Social Media exposes money-for-jobs scam perpetrated by the BJP bandwagons under the very nose of the CM itself,” added Borah in the press conference.
The abetment to suicide of Indrani Tahbildar has opened up a new bitter chapter of the BJP into the light. If he has the courage, the CM must publish a white paper on various appointments, challenged the Congress leader.
“People are now suspicious of the transparency of appointments. In many cases, cut-off marks are not been declared openly. One person is selected for as many posts and the vacant positions are not known and should be published in the interest of the public,” alleged Borah.
Meanwhile, lambasting state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Borah questioned that now a person who is already knee-deep in corrupt practices from a Job for money to running Syndicate will verify the members of his party soon for authenticity!
“In fact, it is shame on the party members of BJP. It is high time that those having self-respect should quit BJP immediately,” added Borah further.