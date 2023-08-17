APCC Alleges Irregularities in CM’s Latest Job Appointments, Demands White Paper

“All the misadventures of BJP rules are coming out to the fore and now it's time for the CM to prove himself innocent, but understand that there will be engulfing smoke for all the towering inferno around him. The former BJP President who wholeheartedly welcomed the present CM to the party fold a few years back now helplessly writing to his present President on various videos being viral with his name in them. What else can be more unfortunate than this?” Borah commented sarcastically.