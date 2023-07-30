APCC Chief Slams CM Sarma for 'Surrendering' to End Long-Standing ULFA Imbroglio

“Unfortunately, under the BJP Government, in last 9 years there is no progress in the peace process; rather there is regular news of youth of Assam joining the illegal outfit. It is well-known fact about the past relationship of the current CM of Assam with the ULFA, even Paresh Barua, the C-in-C of ULFA-I often mention Himanta Biswa Sarma as friend. Similarly, CM of Assam himself mentioned recently that he got emotional and deeply influenced when Paresh Barua left Assam,” said Bora in the statement.