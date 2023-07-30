APCC Chief Slams CM Sarma for 'Surrendering' to End Long-Standing ULFA Imbroglio

On Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Bora harshly criticized chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly 'surrendering' to resolve the long-standing ULFA imbroglio, calling it 'shameful'."
Bora in statement has reminded the overall contribution of the then Congress Government of Assam towards restoration of peace in state during ULFA insurgency and overall progress in peace process.
“Unfortunately, under the BJP Government, in last 9 years there is no progress in the peace process; rather there is regular news of youth of Assam joining the illegal outfit. It is well-known fact about the past relationship of the current CM of Assam with the ULFA, even Paresh Barua, the C-in-C of ULFA-I often mention Himanta Biswa Sarma as friend. Similarly, CM of Assam himself mentioned recently that he got emotional and deeply influenced when Paresh Barua left Assam,” said Bora in the statement.
He further urged the chief minister not to use ULFA issue as a mere political agenda and to show statesmanship and genuine effort towards the peace process of ULFA by initiating discussion with his ex-colleague/friends in ULFA and to find a permanent solution and establish peace in Assam.