APCC Lists out 5 Glaring Instances of Apathy towards Tea Labourers of Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora interacted with the media today at Dibrugarh and strongly criticized the state government for discontinuation of the Madhavdeb Award which was started during the Congress regime as a respect to the famous Vaishnavite Saint of Assam.
Bora who is continuously visiting the tea gardens of Assam and already covered 32 tea estates in last 8 days. Based on his interaction with tea laborers, Bora raised various pertinent issues faced by the tea labourers and challenged the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to accompany him for a day to have firsthand experience of the plight of the tea labourers in Assam.
The APCC chief provided five instances of issues faced by the tea labourers including the dysfunctional Ujawala Scheme, the pathetic road condition, extremely high electricity bill, etc. APCC president, Bora summarized that Congress party always stands by the cause of the tea labourers while the main interest of the BJP Government is only to sell existing tea estates or to buy resort.
Further, Bora mentioned that after the completion of the “Bagane Bagane Program” of APCC, he will provide a list of 500 burning issues in the tea gardens of Assam and which impacting the tea labourers.