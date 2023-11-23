APCC Observes 3rd Death Anniversary of Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi at Rajiv Bhawan

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders and party members paid glowing tributes to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on his third Death Anniversary today at a Shradhanjali Programme organised by the party at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, APCC working president of the party Rana Goswami expounded on the life narrative of the former chief minister.
He stated that the Padma Bhushan awardee Gogoi will be remembered in Assam's political history for his efforts to make the state's dismal economic situation self-sufficient.
Tarun Gogoi's political savvy in rescuing terrorist state Assam from the hands of extremists will also be remembered by the people of the state, Goswami asserted.
Along with APCC working President Rana Goswami, other Congress leaders and members who paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi are Dr Hemhari Pegu, Meera Borthakur Goswami, Mehdi Alam Bora, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Ramanna Baruah, Bipul Gogoi, Gopal Sharma, Dr Ashwin Kumar Mahanta, MLAs Abdus Sobhahan Ali Sarkar, Ratul Kalita, former MLAs Anwar Hussain Laskar, Dr. Padameshwar Doley, Pranab Saikia, Parama Kumar Gogoi.
Meanwhile, around 100 leaders and activists, including Mousumi Neog, Anamika Swargiyary, Nabina Majumdar, Reena Begum, Altaf Uddin Ahmed, Shamsuddin Barlaskar, Mahananda Das, advocate Anwar Hussain Laskar also paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former Chief Minister.
It may be mentioned that former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23, 2020. He was 86.
He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grand-children.
Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to ICU on November 1 for the second time after he recovered from COVID-19.
He was under the supervision of nine doctors in his residence post COVID-19 recovery and admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.
He was under mechanical ventilation at GMCH. He suffered from multiple organ failure and breathed his last at 5.34 pm, former Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (present chief minister of Assam) said.
Born on 11 October 1934, Tarun Gogoi remained the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, making him the longest serving chief minister of the state for fifteen consecutive years.
The Indian National Congress leader guided the party to three consecutive electoral victories in the state. He did his primary schooling from No.26 Rangajan Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya. He completed his LLB from Gauhati University, Assam in 1963.