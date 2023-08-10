APCC Releases Archived Photos of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Visiting Kokrajhar in 2012-Violence

Earlier on Wednesday while addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said, “There were two incidents in Kokrajhar that dates back to 2008 and 2012. In 2008, a total of 64 people were killed; 3,211 houses burnt; 115 people injured and 11,690 people affected in Darrang and Udalguri districts. There are no records of Dr Manmohan Singh ever visiting Assam during that time. Today in the Parliament, an MP from Assam said that Manmohan Singh had visited Assam during the riots. But this is not true.”