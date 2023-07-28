APCC Working Prez Takes Jibe on Bhupen Borah Over Lord Krishna Row

A day after Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah made a controversial remark about Lord Krishna, the working president of the party, Rana Goswami on Friday suggested that if he wishes to spend more time talking about Hindu scriptures rather than focus on politics then should spend some days in a Satra.
Goswami said, “Yesterday, Borah said a few things which he should not have while talking about Hindu scriptures. However, he has now accepted his mistake that he should not have spoken those unnecessary things hurting the sentiments of Hindus.”
“Earlier, I did advise him that though it is necessary for people to have knowledge about scriptures, however, he should avoid stressing about it so much while talking about politics. So today, after this controversial remark, I would like to once again advise that if he wishes to speak so much on scriptures then he should become a Bhakat (devotee) in one of the satras and spend some days over there by following their traditions. Our party shall make all the arrangements for this,” he said.
“Meanwhile, we will look after the party in his absence,” he added.
After Goswami reacted to the controversial remark, Borah said that he should have told all those things to him instead of saying it in front of the media.
Borah said, “Rana Goswami should have said those things to me before saying it in front of the media as he is an old friend of mine.”
“I will accept whatever responsibility the party gives me,” he added.