APCC Working Prez Takes Jibe on Bhupen Borah Over Lord Krishna Row

“Earlier, I did advise him that though it is necessary for people to have knowledge about scriptures, however, he should avoid stressing about it so much while talking about politics. So today, after this controversial remark, I would like to once again advise that if he wishes to speak so much on scriptures then he should become a Bhakat (devotee) in one of the satras and spend some days over there by following their traditions. Our party shall make all the arrangements for this,” he said.

“Meanwhile, we will look after the party in his absence,” he added.