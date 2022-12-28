APDCL hikes electricity rates by 30 paise per unit

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has hiked rates of per unit electricity in the state again.

The APDCL has decided to charge an additional 30 paise per unit rates of electricity for all power consumers with effect from November 2022.

In regard to this, customers were issued directives by the APDCL on December 9.

Reportedly, the APDCL announced on November 25 this year that it would levy a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge of 79 paise per unit on all categories of consumers on electricity bills for the months of November, December 2022 and January 2023.

However, the power distribution company withdrew the EPPPA levy on November 26, 2022. Again on December 9, APDCL levied FPPPA at 30 paise per unit and issued a notice to that effect.

The consumers, however, were ignorant of the APDCL flip-flop on FPPPA. It came to the levy after receiving the power bill of November in December 2022.

The APDCL in September accepted that there were discrepancies in monthly electricity rates of customers, saying that minor anomalies were there for a while, but this time it became apparent. The power distribution company further urged customers to come forward register their complaints if they are finding anomalies in their bills.