Appointment in Govt Jobs a Landmark of Transparency: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that no youth of the state received government jobs in exchange of money.
The Assam Chief Minister’s comments come while replying to a query on BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar’s death case.
CM Sarma said that the entire issue revolves around extracting money in the name of providing government jobs and later being unable to return back the money after failing to provide the jobs.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Though the death of Indrani Tahbildar is distressing, the incident has brought to light a positive angle. The incident revolves around taking money from unemployed youths in the name of providing jobs and later after they failed to provide jobs, they could not return back the money which they had withdrawn. This proved that no unemployed youths received government jobs this time by paying money.”
The Chief Minister further said that the Assam Government has provided jobs this time in a clean matter.
He said, “The police is investigating the reasons that led to Tahbildar’s death. All those who had paid money for getting jobs are being grilled by the police. They have accepted that they paid money but did not get jobs in return.”