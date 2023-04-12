APSC Declares Results For Prelims Exam | Here's How To Check

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Wednesday released the results for the recently held preliminary examinations with over 10,000 candidates clearing to sit in the next round.

The written examination for APSC preliminary round was held on March 26 across Assam with over 74,000 candidates vying for a total of 913 posts.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a total of 10, 148 candidates have cleared the APSC preliminary round and will be appearing in the mains.

The APSC mains examination will be held in the month of June, 2023. This was informed by APSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury.

If you appeared for the APSC prelims, then here is how you can check your results.

Step 1: Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit cards for the mains examination will be released soon by APSC. The main exam will consist of six papers. The first paper will be essay type and will carry 250 marks. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

Moreover, Paper II to Paper VI will be General Studies and will carry 250 marks each. The duration for each paper will be three hours. More details about the exam are available on the official website of APSC.