APSC Implements OMR Sheet with Carbon Copy for Enhanced Transparency

In a press statement, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) said, “The original copy of OMR sheet will be 'Red' in colour and the carbonless carbon copy will be 'Blue' in colour (candidate's copy). The copy of OMR will have perforated line for detachment. The answers and other information provided by candidates in the relevant fields of the original OMR sheet will get reflected in the copy of OMR. After conclusion of the examination, candidates shall hand over the original copy of OMR (Red) to the Invigilator and thereafter, detach the copy of OMR (Blue) and take the same with them. Once the Commission uploads the answer keys, candidates can check the answers with the help of the copy of OMR with them and also preserve the copy of OMR fo future reference.”