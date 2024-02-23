APSC Implements OMR Sheet with Carbon Copy for Enhanced Transparency

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for the first time, as part of its efforts for transparency in its examination process, will introduce OMR sheet with a carbon copy in the ensuing Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination, 2023.
In a press statement, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) said, “The original copy of OMR sheet will be 'Red' in colour and the carbonless carbon copy will be 'Blue' in colour (candidate's copy). The copy of OMR will have perforated line for detachment. The answers and other information provided by candidates in the relevant fields of the original OMR sheet will get reflected in the copy of OMR. After conclusion of the examination, candidates shall hand over the original copy of OMR (Red) to the Invigilator and thereafter, detach the copy of OMR (Blue) and take the same with them. Once the Commission uploads the answer keys, candidates can check the answers with the help of the copy of OMR with them and also preserve the copy of OMR fo future reference.”
APSC has also urged the candidates to keep in mind that only the original copy of OMR (Red) should be handed over to the Invigilator and not the copy of OMR (Blue).
It is worth-mentioning that only the original OMR copy (Red) will be evaluated and not the candidate's copy (Blue).
“The introduction of the carbon copy will not only bring in more effective transparency but will also clear the doubts/suspicion in the minds of candidates,” the press statement reads further.