APSC (Main) Question Papers To Be In Assamese In Historic Move

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will for the first time have question papers for the Combined Civil Service (Main) Examination in Assamese language in addition to English.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a historic decision by the examination body APSC and complimented them. "Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move," wrote Sarma on social media.
Asserting that the decision was taken after instructions from the state government, the Assam CM wrote, "The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam's instructions."
It may be noted that the APSC Main examination for this year will begin from tomorrow (July 26).