APSC Mains Exam 2020 Dates Declared, To be Held from Feb 21

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the dates of Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 to be held from February 21, 2022. The dates of the Mains exam have been released in the official website of APSC- apsc.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts- Forenoon shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the Afternoon shift exam will start at 1:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm.

APSC will release the list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admit card by February 2, 2022 and February 14, 2022 respectively on the official website. This is to be noted that the commission will not send Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam admit cards separately by post. Candidates can send their queries at cceapsc@gmail.com from February 15 to 20, 2022.

APSC has shared the official notice stating the Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam schedule 2020 and shared information on admit cards The notice reads, "The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded by 02.02.2022 and 14.02.2022 respectively in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in. No e Admission certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the mail id: cceapse@gmail.com from 15.02.2022 to 20.02.2022."