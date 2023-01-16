APSC Issues Revised Recruitment Notice With Reservation For Ex-Servicemen

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday published a revised recruitment advertisement with reservation for ex-army men.

According to reports, APSC has decided to rescind its previous notification and published a new one today that included reservation for former Indian army servicemen. This comes after Pratidin Time’s extensive reporting on the matter that led to APSC taking back its earlier notice.

It has come to the fore that the earlier notification did not contain any reservation category for ex-servicemen. However, the Assam government had decided on reservations for former service persons in the Indian army during a cabinet meeting.

Following the decision from the state government, APSC had to retract its earlier notification and publish a new one which came out today.

It may be noted that APSC has been embroiled in a massive recruitment scam case for several years with former chairman Rakesh Paul serving time in the prison.