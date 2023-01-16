APSC Issues Revised Recruitment Notice With Reservation For Ex-Servicemen

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday published a revised recruitment advertisement with reservation for ex-army men.
According to reports, APSC has decided to rescind its previous notification and published a new one today that included reservation for former Indian army servicemen. This comes after Pratidin Time’s extensive reporting on the matter that led to APSC taking back its earlier notice.
It has come to the fore that the earlier notification did not contain any reservation category for ex-servicemen. However, the Assam government had decided on reservations for former service persons in the Indian army during a cabinet meeting.
Following the decision from the state government, APSC had to retract its earlier notification and publish a new one which came out today.
It may be noted that APSC has been embroiled in a massive recruitment scam case for several years with former chairman Rakesh Paul serving time in the prison.
The bail plea of Rakesh Paul, was rejected again in December, last year in connection with the APSC recruitment scam.
Rakesh Paul, prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the APSC, had his plea rejected for the seventh time by the special judge’s court.
According to reports, Rakesh Paul had sought bail in the case filed at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) bribery case.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Paul has been granted bail in connection with three other cases against him.
During the hearing of his bail application, the court reportedly noted that it was not the correct time to grant his bail. In the meantime, the case is subjudice in the fast track court.
It may be noted that one of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das had admitted to having paid Rs 50,000 as bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment.
