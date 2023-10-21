APSC Recruitment Scam 2014: BK Sharma Commission Submits 380-Page Report to Assam Govt

According to reports, the judicial report submitted by the commission contains a lot of explosive facts.

Earlier, speaking to the media about the development, Justice (Retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma said, “I did my part of the job. As directed by the government, I have enquired into all the references regarding the anomalies and malpractices in conduct of the CCE 2014 and now it is up to the government how will they take it from here.”