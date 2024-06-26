APSC Scam: Assam Police DSP Upen Kalita Replaces Prateek Thube

Assam Police DSP Upen Kalita was on Wednesday entrusted with carrying on the probe into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam case after a special court directed the removal of the special investigation team (SIT) probing officer Prateek Thube.
This comes a day after the court directed the removal of Prateek Thube over alleged laxity and not conducting the investigation properly into the APSC recruitment scam.
Prateek Thube was the investigating officer of the SIT constituted to look into the matter. Under him, the SIT submitted a charge sheet on June 20 after almost nine months. However, the glaring omissions in the charge sheet drew the attention of special judge Dipak Thakuria, who questioned his investigation.
The judge expressed dissatisfaction with the probe and ordered further inquiry. Later on, the special court directed the removal of Thube and ordered a DSP-level officer to be entrusted with the charge.
In accordance with the court's directions, DSP Upen Kalita was put in place of Thube, who has been removed from the charge.