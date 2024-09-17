APSC Scam: Court Rejects Part Of Charge Sheet; Orders Inclusion Of 9 Names

In a major development, a special court has dismissed a part of the charge sheet in the APSC recruitment scam and ordered the inclusion of nine names previously excluded.
The court rejected a section of the charge sheet filed by the SIT observing that the names of 14 officials suspected of gaining recruitment through unfair means, were missing. These names, that the SIT did not include, were present in the report filed by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma commission, tasked with probing the case.
Having dismissed the section, the special magistrate's court has suo-moto ordered that the names of nine officials be newly included in the charge sheet.
They are:
Nabanita Sharma
Nandita Hazarika
Ashima Kalita
Tridip Roy
Amritraj Choudhury
Jagadish Brahma
Bikram Aditya Bora
Rituraj Doley
Swarup Kumar Bhattacharyya
Notably, IPS officer Prateek Thube, who led the SIT constituted to look into the APSC recruitment scam, was earlier removed from duty over the matter.
Thube, an officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was found lacking in conducting a proper investigation into the matter. Having directed his removal, the court ordered that the responsibility be handed to an officer above the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).