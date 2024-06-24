APSC Scam: Not Satisfied, Special Court Directs SIT To Probe Further

In the wake of the special investigation team (SIT) submitting its charge sheet in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam case, the special magistrate's court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the probe.
The court directed the SIT to further investigate the matter. The SIT had filed a charge sheet with the names of four people as the main perpetrators behind the entire scam on Thursday, June 20.
However, the court only assumed the charge sheets of two of them today - Waheda Begum's and Sukanya Das'.
On the other hand, the court directed the SIT to further probe the matters of Nanda Babu Singh and Rakesh Das and file another charge sheet along with the one after investigating the other accused in the case.
It may be noted that the SIT constituted to look into the APSC recruitment scam submitted its first charge sheet in the matter after almost nine months.
However, the omission of the names of several accused in the 700-page charge sheet drew attention. According to reports, those names that the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission report had mentioned were not found in the SIT charge sheet.
Meanwhile, the names that were included in the charge sheet were of Wahida Begum, Rakesh Das, Nanda Babu Singh and Sukanya Das - tainted officials who gained recruitment through unscrupulous means.
A total of 80 names have been mentioned in the said charge sheet.
Among them, the charge sheet, which took note of as many as 71 witness statements regarding the matter, has earmarked Nanda Babu Singh as the main perpetrator behind the entire scam.
It is significant that Rakesh Das's name has been mentioned in other charge sheets in the past. Additionally, it noted that against Sukanya Das, a fake answer booklet was found in which her marks obtained were upscaled.
A similar instance occurred in the case of Waheda Begum who served as a Superintendent of Taxes, while Rakesh Das's answer booklet was also found to fake.
According to the charge sheet, the entire scam was aided by Nanda Babu Singh, the prime accused. The fake answer booklets were printed at a press belonging to one Rajiv Pal, added the charge sheet.