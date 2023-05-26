Army Helps In Construction Of School For Visually Impaired In Assam Village

The troopers recently helped with the construction of a school at Khatkati village in district East Karbi Anglong in a phased manner. This was done to empower the visually challenged children living in theses remote areas of the state.

"In the year 2021, Phase I of the project was executed by constructing the blind school building. This year, the Indian Army as part of Phase II of the project has constructed another building which caters for additional classrooms and administrative setup towards enhancing the overall functionalities," an official release stated.