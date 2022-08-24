Army Jawans Injured While Dousing Shop Fire In Assam's Tinsukia

A massive fire broke out at a shop near to a market area at Phillobari in Assam’s Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the blaze erupted at the shop of one Shree Prasad located near Purona bazaar adjacent to Phillobari army camp.

Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire but the shop was completely gutted by then.

Army jawans also tried to aid in the process, however, two of them sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

It is also learned that properties worth lakhs were destroyed in the unprecedented fire.