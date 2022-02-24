Around 100 Assam Students Stranded In Ukraine: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that around 100 students from the state are currently stranded in Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

Most of these students from Assam are pursuing medical studies, he added.

In view of the same, the Chief Minister called up the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and raised concerns over the security of the students.

“We are in touch with the MEA and expressed our concerns related to the security of the students from Assam in Ukraine,” CM Sarma informed.

“We are also in touch with the students from Assam, who are left stranded in Ukraine,” he further said.

Earlier today, India had arranged evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine but had to be suspended after the Ukrainian government shut down its airspace following the Russian aggression.