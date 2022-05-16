Around 57,000 People Affected Due To Floods In Assam

Following incessant rains, around 57,000 people across seven districts in Assam have been affected with artificial floods, an official statement said.

Nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and around 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land has submerged under flood waters, the data showed.

Three people including a child died during this natural calamity in Assam.

Apart from human beings, around 1,434 livestock and a total of 202 houses have been damaged so far due to floods.

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

On Saturday, incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district.

Due to the landslides, railway track, bridges, and road communications have been waterlogged and damaged.

In view of the calamity, Northeast Frontier Railway made changes in train services over the section.

However, two trains got stranded, each with about 1400 passengers, NF Railway said in an official statement.

Evacuation operations were initiated soon after by the Railway authorities with the help of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and local people.

Around 1,245 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station have been brought up to Badarpur and Silchar and 119 passengers have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Silchar, the Railway said in a statement.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, May 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac