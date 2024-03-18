Around 6 Lakh NRC Excluded May Apply Through CAA In Assam: CM

Sarma elucidated that a notable fraction of those not included, specifically five to six lakh, were Bengali Hindus who had fled to India to escape religious persecution before 1971. He mentioned that these individuals, along with others excluded from the NRC, are eligible to apply for citizenship through the CAA, enacted on March 11. The CAA facilitates a faster route to citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, provided they entered India before December 31, 2014, and have resided in the country for six years.