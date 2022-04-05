Artfed All set to Close Ahead of Rongali Bihu

At the time when Assam Chief Minister has asked to use Assamese ‘gamosa’ in government programmes, the livelihood of 8 lakhs weavers in Assam are in threat as they are engaged in delivering ‘gamosas’ and other traditional items to ‘Artfed’ which is all set to close soon.

The ‘Artfed’ is all set to close when the Rongali Bihu is round the corner and being a tradition of exchanging gamosas (Bihuwan) with the near and dear ones, people buy gamosas in Rongali Bihu in large numbers.

The Artfed bought gamosas from the local weavers during the Bihu every year but this year people would not be able to buy gamosas from Artfed.

The local weavers who are associated with Artfed and its employees are now in a state of worry as the employees have not been paid for nearly 10 months.

Following the condition, the employees of Artfed have also announced serial protests against the government.

Notably, the government has also implemented schemes for the local weavers along with the development of the Artfed but till date, the schemes have not yet been implemented.

