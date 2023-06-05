As Heatwave Persists, Citizens of Assam Pray For Rain

Prasenjit Deb
As Assam sizzles in a heat wave that has not let up in the past two weeks, citizens of the state are desperately praying for rain.
Several cities and towns in the state have witness a gradual rise in temperature by 4 to 6 degrees celsius.
On Monday, the maximum temperature in Lumding was recorded at 39.4°C, while Guwahati recorded 37°C, Silchar 37.2°C, Tezpur 36.9°C, North Lakhimpur 36.6 °C, Goalpara 36.8°C.
Speaking about the current dry weather conditions in the Northeast, Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F, Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati said that day temperature is very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and (3-4)°C over Arunachal Pradesh for the next two days.
“However, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at few places over Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura,” said Shaw.
He added further saying from day 3 to day 4, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and on day 5, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and most places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, with possibilities of slight drop in day temperature thereafter.