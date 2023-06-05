As Heatwave Persists, Citizens of Assam Pray For Rain

He added further saying from day 3 to day 4, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and on day 5, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and most places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, with possibilities of slight drop in day temperature thereafter.