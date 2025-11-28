“As Long as Himanta is CM, Assam’s Indigenous and Tribal People Won’t get Justice”: Gaurav

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government ahead of the tabling of the crucial bill to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities. Gogoi held a closed-door discussion with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) earlier in the day to strategise the party’s position inside the Assembly.

Speaking after the meeting, Gogoi said tea garden workers in Assam “clearly understand” how BJP leaders have acquired vast tracts of land in recent years. “These last-minute election stunts won’t fool anyone,” he said, alleging that senior BJP leaders purchased land and tea estates “to hide black money.”

He claimed that Assam’s tea industry has been reduced to a “political asset” for the ruling party. “The tea sector no longer serves the workers; it serves BJP leaders. All grievances of tea workers will be resolved when Congress returns to power,” he said.

Without divulging the internal decisions of the CLP meeting, Gogoi described the discussions as “productive,” adding that the party assessed how to responsibly address issues expected to emerge during the Assembly session.

On the contentious issue of granting ST status to six communities, Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of undermining tribal leadership. “The Chief Minister himself removed a tribal leader to take the top post,” he alleged, claiming that the government has neither the intention nor the political will to ensure the development of tribal communities.

He further charged the state government with handing over tribal land “to Adani and Ambani for just ₹1,” calling it a direct assault on the rights of indigenous groups. Gogoi also alleged that the prolonged delay in granting ST status had been “deliberate,” aimed at engineering tensions among tribal and ethnic communities.

“As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains Chief Minister, Assam’s indigenous and tribal people will not get justice,” he asserted.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Questions ECI Over Delay in Modern Voter Roll System