Asam Sahitya Sabha Employees' Salary Backlog Cleared

In welcome news for employees of Asam Sahitya Sabha, salaries of employees were released after a long hiatus on Wednesday.

According to reports, the monthly remuneration of Asam Sahitya Sabha employees were not cleared for over five months.

After a long gap, their salaries of five months were today released.

Asam Sahitya Sabha employees continued to protest, not for the first time amid controversy over the non-payment of dues, earlier this month.

Protestors alleged that the Sahitya Sabha President did not keep his words after sitting down with the workers and promising to clear all dues.

Former President Kuladhar Saikia and former Secretary Jadav Chandra Sharma had earlier promised to clear all dues by December, last year. However, they did not keep their promise, alleged employees during the protests.