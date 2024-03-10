ASI Trapped Red-Handed on Bribery Charges in Assam's Cachar
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed a police official on bribery charges in Cachar on Sunday.
According to official reports, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Ghungoor Out Post in Cachar had demanded Rs. 6000 as bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle of the complainant.
The tainted cop has been identified as ASI Noma Uddin Ahmed. Later, the ASI reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 4,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today in Ghungoor Out Post where Ahmed was caught in his residential quarters immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in the ACB Police Station vide ACB P.S. Case No. 20/2024, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servant, he has been arrested in the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.