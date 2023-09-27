Asom Gana Parishad Heavyweights Likely to Join Congress on October 11

In a major political development, two big Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) heavyweights and an AASU leader are expected to join the Congress party on October 11.
According to party insiders from the Congress, AGP leaders namely Uttpal Dutta and Kamala Kanta Kalita are in negotiations for possibly joining the Indian National Congress (INC) party in Assam on the aforementioned date.
Unofficially, the top leadership from Congress has also confirmed to Pratidin Time that the joining of both the AGP leaders is almost confirmed, while, talks with former AASU president Prabin Boro and two-time AGP MLA Satyabrata Kalita are still on.
It may be mentioned that in the year 2009, Prabin Boro who was previously with AGP joined Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) as general secretary. Prior to that, Boro served as a joint secretary for AGP since 2006 after leaving AASU.
In June last year, Prabin Boro resigned from the BPF party.
Similarly, Kamala Kanta Kalita was the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Assam two times and a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Chaygaon constituency in Kamrup district three times during the AGP regime in Assam.
On the other hand, Utpal Dutta served as an MLA three times from the Lakhimpur constituency.
Satyabrata Kalita also served the MLA post two times from the Kamalpur constituency.