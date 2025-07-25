Aspirants Demand Answers, File RTI Over AESRB Recruitment

The hiring controversy surrounding the Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) continues to snowball, with aspirants now filing a Right to Information (RTI) application demanding transparency in the faculty recruitment process.

One of the aspirants, speaking to Pratidin Time, said, “We have filed an RTI. We demand transparency. We want the individual marks of the written test, the cut-off scores, and the TPT marks. But till now, there has been no response.”

The RTI filing marks the latest development in a recruitment process that has drawn serious allegations of irregularities, discrepancies, and possible tampering. The appointments under scrutiny were advertised through AESRB Notification No. 03/2024, which included posts for Lecturer (Technical), Lecturer (Non-Technical), and Senior Instructor across disciplines like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Biomedical Engineering.

More recently, Notification No. 02/2025 was issued for Assistant Professor posts in government engineering colleges—now facing similar backlash.

A growing number of candidates allege that the recruitment process lacked transparency from the start. Key information such as individual scores, cut-off marks, and evaluation criteria have not been made public, triggering widespread suspicion.

“What was meant to be a merit-based process has turned into a mess of unanswered questions. Day by day, more aspirants are coming forward with serious concerns,” another candidate told Pratidin Time.

With no official clarification from AESRB yet, aspirants say they are prepared to escalate the issue legally if their demands for transparency are ignored.

The Board’s silence, coupled with the lack of published merit lists or scoring details, has only intensified doubts about the fairness of the entire recruitment exercise.