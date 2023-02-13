Assam: 1 Arrested on Charges of Leaking Exam Question Paper in Morigaon

The Lakhimpur Police have arrested one person on charges of leaking third year paper of Health Department Examination in Assam on Monday.

The examination was held on Sunday. Sources have revealed that a part of the question paper was found in the examination hall. Thereafter, someone made it viral by taking a picture of the question paper. The title ‘begum’ could clearly be seen on the paper. However, the authorities couldn’t clearly figure out the name.

After much investigation, it came to light that the mastermind behind Morigaon’s Moirabari paper leak incident is a woman from Assam’s Lakhimpur district named Nasma Begum.

Nasma had appeared for her examination in Lakhimpur from where the question paper was leaked. It has come to the fore that her phone was used to leak the question paper.

The Police arrested the accused from Moirabari town in Morigaon District.