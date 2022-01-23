Assam: 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Road Accident At Dipila As Car Rammed Into Railings

One person was killed and four others were injured in yet another case of road accident in Assam on Sunday. The accident took place at Gabhara Dalanghat in Dipila in the state’s Darrang district.

Having lost control, the vehicle reportedly rammed into the railings of a bridge on the Dipila – Borbori road in which one person was killed and four other people in the car were left injured.

The deceased individual has been identified as one Joynath Sharma. The car that met with the accident had registration numbers AS 15 G 4517.

They were travelling from Sonapani in the state’s Udalguri district from a wedding held last night and were headed towards Borbori in Darrang district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the four injured in the accident - Anjali Sharma, Rupjyoti Sharma, Mitali Sharma and the driver Deepak Sharma have been shifted to the GNRC hospital in North Guwahati and are receiving further treatment.