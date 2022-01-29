Assam: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Barama

A young woman was killed on the spot while another was left with grave injuries in a harrowing road accident in Baksa district’s Barama on Saturday.

The accident took place on National Highway-13 near Barama today as the motorcycle on which the two young women were travelling behind a male rider, met with an accident killing one on the spot and leaving another critically injured.

The deceased woman has been identified as Soniya Basumatary while the injured woman has been identified as Sushmita Narzary. Meanwhile, the rider of the motorcycle, Manas Bodo, reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

Locals said that the three were in an inebriated condition. They stopped and talked to the locals when the people noticed that they were coming in sustaining injuries suspected to be from another accident.

They were advised to head to a hospital but not heeding to the advice; the three took off from there at great speed and met with an accident about 100 metres from them, locals said.

The motorcycle bearing registration numbers AS 14 L 9329, hit an Alto car and the riders were all thrown off it on the road. One of the women came under a truck which had West Bengal registration with numbers WB 23 C 6235 coming in behind them and was killed on the spot.

Locals alleged that authorities had to take steps as accident cases were on the rise on that area due to a lack of proper lighting and traffic enforcement.