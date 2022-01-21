Assam

Assam: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Car Collides With Truck

A youth was killed and four others were left injured in yet another road accident that took place in Assam’s Boko on Friday in a collision between a truck and a car.
The accident took place at Shakhati in Boko in the state’s Kamrup district as Maruti Swift Dzire collided with a truck.

A youth from Shakhati named Anupam Banikya was killed in the accident. Four other people travelling in the car were left grievously injured.

Meanwhile, the truck that was involved in the accident had registration numbers NL 01 AE 7157.

