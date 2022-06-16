Assam: 1 Person Drowns in Mahur River

In a tragic incident, one person has drowned in the Mahur River in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Thursday.

The incident took place when the person who was a farmer tried to cross the Mahur River to go for farming.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Dorjon Thaosen hailing from Thapa village of Mahur.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has not been recovered as of now.

Fresh spell of rains on Wednesday again ravaged parts of Dima Hasao district after heavy rainfall last month had completely left the district disconnected from other parts of the state.