Assam: 10 More Online Transport Services Launched

In a bid to ensure efficient public service delivery, the transport department in Assam launched 10 new contactless services on Saturday.

The online services were launched at Khanapara Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

The services that were launched today include vehicle ownership transfer, hypothecation cancellation and endorsement, NOC, address change, duplicate certificate, international driving permit and license replacement.

The online service is said to reduce footfalls at District Transport Offices (DTO) in the state by about 4 lakh people annually. DTO signature will also be no longer required for the registration process.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed with Common Service Centres (CSC) for facilitating availability of these services to people at the Panchayat level.

Altogether 13,568 CSCs in Assam will enable people to avail these services.

Meanwhile, an e-ticket facility has also been started for ferry service between Dhubri and Silchar.

An official Whatsapp number 9531107518 has also been introduced for people to lodge any kind of complaints.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and other officials of the department were present at the program.

Chief Minister Sarma urged all DTOs to involve in revenue collection. “Rs 800 crore had been collected as revenue during Covid-19 pandemic. People must work genuinely in the upcoming four years,” said Sarma.