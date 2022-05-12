Assam: 10 School Students Fall Ill For Unknown Reason

In an untoward incident, at least 10 students of a school in Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district mysteriously fell ill on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Sualkuchi Kaliram Karikar High School. According to sources, the number of affected children is likely to increase.

While the reason for them suddenly falling ill is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the students may have consumed something adulterated.

Following the incident, the affected students were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Of the 10 students, three students, who were in critical condition, were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

Also Read: Ready To Tackle Any Flood Situation: Assam Minister