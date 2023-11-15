Assam: 100kg Python Rescued In Udalguri; Later Released Into Wild

"Running and cascading through the entire length and breadth of the state are mighty rivers; the Brahmaputra in the north and the Barak in the south, along with their tributaries, which nourish a wide range of precious flora and fauna in the hills and plains of this charming land. North East India is the treasure house of rare and endangered flora and fauna. It is also the proud possessor of luxuriant rain forests. It is a Biodiversity heaven of India. The roars of tigers, barking of deer, bellow of stag, trumpets of playful elephants used to be the music of the nature which gradually is giving way to the cacophony of the rising biotic pressure," as per the Assam forest department.