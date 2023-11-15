Assam: 100kg Python Rescued In Udalguri; Later Released Into Wild

Assam forest personnel, assisted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, successfully rescued a 100 kg python in Udalguri district's Bogamati Deuchunga area.
The python was later released in the Barnadi forest area.
A Udalguri district forest staff member expressed gratitude for the collaboration with SSB in ensuring the python's safe rescue and release.
According to the Assam Forest Department, "The mission of the Department of Environment and Forests, Assam, is to protect and improve the environment, to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the state, to preserve and add new dimensions to the rich heritage of our composite culture, to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. It also encompasses opening up the forestry sector for income and employment generation among our people while conserving the priceless biodiversity of the state."
Spanning over 78,438 sq km, Assam, the gateway to North East India, boasts lush landscapes, rivers like the Brahmaputra and Barak, and a rich biodiversity that the department strives to safeguard against rising biotic pressure
"Running and cascading through the entire length and breadth of the state are mighty rivers; the Brahmaputra in the north and the Barak in the south, along with their tributaries, which nourish a wide range of precious flora and fauna in the hills and plains of this charming land. North East India is the treasure house of rare and endangered flora and fauna. It is also the proud possessor of luxuriant rain forests. It is a Biodiversity heaven of India. The roars of tigers, barking of deer, bellow of stag, trumpets of playful elephants used to be the music of the nature which gradually is giving way to the cacophony of the rising biotic pressure," as per the Assam forest department.