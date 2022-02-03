Assam: 1,019 New COVID Cases, 19 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 1,019 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 13,786. The positivity rate stood at 3.04 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,392 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 19 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,489 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (238), Lakhimpur (60), Kamrup Rural (57), and Barpeta (46).

The 18 deaths recorded today were reported from Cachar (2), Darrang (2), Dhemaji (2), Golaghat (2), Kokrajhar (2), Nalbari (2), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Morigaon (1), and Sivasgar.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,19, 939 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,98,288. The recovery rate stood at 96.99 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,518 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.