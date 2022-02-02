Assam: 1,028 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.08 %

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,028 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 15,178. The positivity rate stood at 3.08 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 5,293 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 18 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,425 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (254), Lakhimpur (61), Kamrup Rural (48), and Goalpara (46).

The 18 deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (7), Darrang (2), Dibrugarh (2), Golaghat (2), Bongaigaon (1), Cachar (1), Kamrup Rural (1), and Karimganj (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,18, 920 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,95,896. The recovery rate stood at 96.80 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,499 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.