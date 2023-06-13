Assam: 11 ACS Officers Promoted To IAS Rank

As many as 11 state civil servants in Assam were promoted to the Indian Administrative Service against vacancies determined by the Government of India, an official notification mentioned.
According to the order dated June 13, 11 ACS officers from the state have been promoted to the rank of IAS against vacancies.
Those who were promoted are:
Monita Borgohain
Gitanjali Bhattacharjee
Md Shah Nawaz Choudhury
Fazlul Haque Choudhury
Kavyashree Mahanta
Smitakshi Baruah
Malavika Choudhury
Indreswar Kalita
Kausar Jamil Hilaly
Deba Kumar Kalita
Arundhati Chakraborty
The official notification from the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, Government of India read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 read with Regulation 9(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint the following members of the State Civil Service of Assam to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by Government of India under Regulation 5(1) of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2021 on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Joint Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, under Rule 5(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954."