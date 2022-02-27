Assam: 11 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.62 %

Assam on Sunday registered 11 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 222. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 22 cured cases of the virus were discharged. No death was registered today.

The new cases today were detected out of 1,788 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (8), Karbi Anglong (2), and Goalpara (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,110 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,903. The recovery rate stood at 98.87 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,638 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.