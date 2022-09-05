Assam: 12 Land Mafias Arrested In Murder Case

As many as 12 land mafias have been arrested at Bilasipara under Assam’s Dhubri district in connection to a murder case.

The prime accused in the case, namely Sultan Ali, was the first to be arrested, after which other apprehensions followed.

The case pertains to the murder of one Sapiluddin Sheikh, who was brutally thrashed to death by around 30-40 land mafias at Beltoli area of Bilasipara on August 21.

The identities of the other 12 arrestees are yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation to nab others involved is on.