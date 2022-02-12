Assam: 12 Trains Remain Cancelled Since March 2020, ARPA Demands Resumption

The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has expressed concern over cancellation of 12 train services in the state. Most of the trains have been cancelled since the lockdown has been imposed across the country in March 2020 amid the pandemic.

Although the resumption has been made by the railway authorities after the lockdown has been lifted during the 1st and 2nd wave of the pandemic, most of the trains in Assam still remain cancelled due to which passengers have to face problem while commuting.

The ARPA alleged that services of 12 local trains including Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi remained suspended since the imposition of lockdown in March ,2020.

“Although services of some local trains have been resumed, 12 trains were secretly cancelled from Assam in the guise of lockdown,” ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sarma said in a statement.

The trains which remain cancelled in Assam are–



1. 1207 Dibrugarh Shatabdi



2. 15942 Jhajha Express



3. 12525 Kolkata Superfast



4. 15617 Mariani Intercity



5. 1571 Kamakhya Intercity



.6. 15911 Naharlagun Intercity



7. 15605 Furkating Intercity

8. 55903 Mariani Passenger



9. 65911 Dangori passenger



10. 5565 Silchar Passenger



11. 55605 Murkongselek Passenger

12. 55618 New Bongaigaon Passenger

It has been alleged by ARPA that these 12 trains have been removed from Assam without any notification.

The rail passengers’ body has urged NF Railway, Assam Government as well as the Centre to immediately resume the services of the following five trains.



1. Guwahati-Rangiya-New Bangaigaon Passenger (No. 55617)



2. Alipurduar-Rangiya-Kamakhya Intercity (No. 1581)



3. Dibrugarh-Lakhimpur-Kolkata Superfast (No. 12525)



4. Dibrugarh-Lamding-Guwahati Shatabdi (No. 1206)

5. Dibrugarh-Makum-Dangri Passenger (No. 65911)

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan also demanded the resumption of local train services in the state.

He said, “Thousands of people dependent on the local train services are suffering due to the suspension since the lockdown was announced. In several states, local train services have resumed, but not in Assam. It has hit the lives of common people. And the economically weaker sections are the worst hit.”

Bhuyan had written a letter to the Railways Minister way back in December 2020.

He had also raised the in Parliament earlier as well but no step was taken to address the woes of the people.

Notably, most of the passengers who are government employees commute by train in daily basis and with the cancellation of these trains, they have to face problem as the passengers have to opt for buses or their own vehicles which costs more than train.

The bus fares have also been increased for which most of the passengers have to face issues as they cannot afford to commute daily in buses.