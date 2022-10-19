Assam: 13 Exotic Animals Rescued In Cachar

As many as 13 exotic animals were recovered in Assam's Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border, officials said on Wednesday.

According to forest officials, the animals were found caged in three boxes in a tea garden area.

"These animals were smuggled across the border," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), (Cachar) Tejas Mariswami told ANI.

The officials have recovered Moor Macaque, Spot Nosed Guenon Debrazza's monkey species.

"We have recovered 7 Moor Macaque, five Lesser Spot Nosed Guenon and one Debrazza's monkey species," the DFO Cachar district said.

According to reports, locals initially spotted the exotic animals in the Derby tea garden area and informed forest officials.