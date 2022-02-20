Assam: 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.67 %

Assam on Sunday reported 13 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 515. The positivity rate stood at 0.67 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 309 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 2 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 1,939 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (6), Hojai (2), Sonitpur (2), and Barpeta (1).

The 2 deaths recorded today were reported from Golaghat (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23, 949 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,456. The recovery rate stood at 98.83 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,631 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.