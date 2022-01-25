Assam: 14 Police Personnel to be Awarded President’s Medal in R-Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 939 police medals on Republic Day Eve 2022. Among the 939, 189 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 88 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 662 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) awarded.

Additional Director General of Police (SB), Hiren Chandra Nath of Assam Police has been named for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 13 other police officials have been named for Police Medal for meritorious Service.

115 of the 189 Police Medal for Gallantry awarded this year (60%) have gone to Jammu & Kashmir police. CRPF bags 30 gallantry medals, ITBP and SSB 3 each and BSF 2 gallantry medals. No President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the highest of police gallantry medals, awarded this year.