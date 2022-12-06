Assam: 14 Students of Silchar Dental College Rusticated for Ragging

14 students of the Government Dental College in Assam’s Silchar have been rusticated from the hostel for their alleged involvement in ragging.

This move comes after a few junior students filed a complaint about facing unabated ragging by senior students.

The 14 students were rusticated on December 2 (Friday), but the news broke on Monday, the third such incident of ragging that was reported in the last 10 days.

Principal of the Dental College, Manjula Das said that the anti-ragging squad lodged an investigation into the incident and within 24 hours action was taken against the accused students.

As many as 18 students were rusticated in connection to the ragging of a commerce department student in Dibrugarh University who was compelled to fall from two-storey building.

It may be noted that Anand Sharma was among two other junior-year students who were thrashed by seniors and passed out students who were still residing in the hostel. Unable to take the beating, Sharma chose to jump off the second floor of his hostel, with the resulting fall shattering his backbone.